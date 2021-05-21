Jokic, Embiid, Curry announced as NBA MVP finalists

Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.

A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize.

Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top votegetters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs.

Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.

Another Nugget was also honored on Thursday, as Michael Porter Jr. was named a finalist as Most Improved Player, along with the Pistons' Jerami Grant and the Knicks' Julius Randle.

Here are the award finalists (listed in alphabetical order):

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

NBA Coach of the Year

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Kia NBA Sixth Man

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at pr.nba.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.