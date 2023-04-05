John Elway's consulting role ends with Broncos

DENVER — Two years ago, John Elway transitioned to a consultant role after a largely successful 10-year run as general manager that included two Super Bowl appearances, one world title and five division crowns.

Tuesday, the team confirmed what was long anticipated, that Elway's consulting contract was not renewed, ending his official ties with the team. This is symbolic in some ways as Elway will always be welcome as the greatest player in franchise history.

After the Broncos spiraled following Super Bowl 50, Elway helped hire George Paton as general manager two years ago. Elway began serving as a consultant to Paton beginning in February 2022, leaving him as a sounding board if needed. Elway visited training camp on occasion last summer, but was not involved in decision making.

With the Broncos new ownership group taking over last August, it was believed Elway's official ties would end. Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, had expressed desire to be part of a ownership group for the Broncos, but it never materialized.

