Jarvis has short-hander, lone shootout score in Hurricanes' 5-4 victory over Avalanche

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had a short-handed goal and led off the shootout with the only goal in the tiebreaker, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Thursday night.

As part of a heritage night celebrating the Avalanche's 30th anniversary in Denver, the old World Hockey Association rivals wore throwback uniforms, with the Avalanche dressed as the Quebec Nordiques, and the Hurricanes the Hartford Whalers.

Frederik Andersen made 44 saves for Carolina, which was playing the fifth game of a six-game trip. Eric Robinson, Sebastian Aho and Logan Stankoven also scored as the Hurricanes built a 4-1 lead.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for Colorado, tying it at 4 on a power play with 5:11 left regulation. Parker Kelly and Martin Necas also scored.

Scott Wedgwood allowed four goals on 11 shots in the first 13:40 for Colorado. Trent Miner rook over, making 20 saves without allowing a goal.

Both teams killed penalties in overtime.

Hurricanes: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Avalanche: At Boston on Saturday.

