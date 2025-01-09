Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook help the Nuggets rout the Clippers, 126-103

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 21 points and nine assists, Russell Westbrook added 19 points and eight assists and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-103 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard was not available after he flew back to Los Angeles before the game to help his family deal with the wildfires.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was out for the second straight game due to an illness. Denver is 2-3 without him this season. Norman Powell scored 30 points to finish with a 27.6 average in the Clippers' four games against the Nuggets. James Harden had 16 points.

