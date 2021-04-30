Watch
Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in 2021 NFL Draft

David J. Phillip/AP
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence arrives before a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against LSU Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 6:27 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 20:27:00-04

On the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was selected as the first overall draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence will likely take over as the Jaguars' starting quarterback this upcoming season after the Jags finished the 2020 season with a 1-15 record.

Thursday marked the first time the Jaguars held the No. 1 selection.

Lawrence was a three-year starter at Clemson, where he won a national championship in 2019 as a freshman. He threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns over his three collegiate years.

Clemson will join up with first-time head coach Urban Meyer, who was named head coach of the Jaguars in January.

According to most NFL Draft experts, several college stars, including Heisman winner Devonta Smith, Kyle Pitts, and Justin Fields, are likely to be selected in the first round.

