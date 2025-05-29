Infielder Orlando Arcia signs with the Colorado Rockies

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Orlando Arcia signed with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, and was in their lineup as the designated hitter against the Cubs in Chicago, three days after he was released by Atlanta.

The 30-year-old Arcia, an NL All-Star in 2023, was Atlanta’s opening day shortstop this season, but lost the job to Nick Allen. Arcia was batting .194 with one RBI through 14 games when Atlanta designated him for assignment on May 23, then cut him.

Arcia appeared in a career-high 157 games for the Braves in 2024, hitting .218 with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs. In 2023, the Venezuela native batted a career-high .264 with 17 homers and 65 RBIs.

Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer said he told Arcia to “be ready to play all four infield positions” for the Rockies, who entered Wednesday worst in the majors at 9-46. He was batting seventh on Wednesday as Colorado tried to end a four-game slide and salvage the finale of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Arcia had appeared in just one game since May 10 with the Braves.

“I don’t really have good answer for that,” Arcia said. “This is a business and things happen.”

