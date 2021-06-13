Indians claims 4A girl's tennis state runner-up trophy; Palmer Ridge's Rothwell wins No. 2 singles title

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Saturday concluded day two of the two-day CHSAA girl's state tennis tournaments taking place all over the Centennial State.

In the 4A classification, the Cheyenne Mountain girl's tennis team claimed the 2021 state runner-up trophy, the 12th time in a row that the Indians have placed in the top two spots in the state championship tournament.

The Indians entered the championship round competing in three different matches. Unfortunately, they would not be able to claim victory in any of those games, but had enough points to finish in 2nd place.

"I was surprised," explained Cheyenne Mountain head girl's tennis coach Dave Adams. "I did not think we’re gonna end up in a second, but for this group, we got eight girls with their first year on varsity. So we are pretty excited about that finish."

Adams almost wasn't able to coach this season due to throat cancer, which is now in remission.

The only individual winner from Southern Colorado was Palmer Ridge's Tessa Rothwell, who beat Niwot’s Anna Sallee in No. 2 Singles.

It was Rothwell's second state championship after winning No. 3 Singles her sophomore year.

"My only goal was to make it to state and once I achieved that, I was like just having a good time and have fun," said Rothwell. "But I came here with no expectations."

In 3A, Vanguard's Jaden Fuqua (Sr.) fell in the No. 2 Singles state final, 6-3, 6-3, to Dawson's Alexis Gilio.

For a full list of results, please click here.