Ilya Sorokin's 30 saves backstop the Islanders to a 5-2 win over Avalanche

Avalanche Wild Hockey
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Avalanche Wild Hockey
NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and added an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Bo Horvat, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for New York, which has won five-in-a-row. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves and Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for the Avalanche.

