Ilya Sorokin's 30 saves backstop the Islanders to a 5-2 win over Avalanche

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored twice and added an assist, and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Bo Horvat, Anders Lee and Alexander Romanov also scored for New York, which has won five-in-a-row. Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves and Artturi Lehkonen and Jack Drury scored for the Avalanche.

___





Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado. Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.