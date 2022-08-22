HSFB Preview: Pueblo South Colts

Ryan Goddard is entering his 13th season as the Colts head coach and said he's excited about his experienced group.

The Colts have had a lot of success over the years including a state title in 2017 and state runner-up in 2019. But what Goddard is most proud of, is the culture they've built at Pueblo South.

"We really just focus on the moment and having fun and developing high character kids," Goddard said. "We let the wins and losses take care of themselves just based on who we are as people and how we represent our program."

Goddard said the goal for his program this season is to win the opener, be the best team in the county and win playoff games.

The Colts kick of the 2022-23 season this Friday against Pueblo County.

