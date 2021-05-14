Watch
Hoehne rolls past John Mall for 8-man state title

Carl Winder/KOAA
The Hoehne football team celebrates after winning the Season C 8-gam state championship
Posted at 1:18 AM, May 14, 2021
PUEBLO — The 8-man football state championship kicked a three-day event at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl on Thursday.

And with no surprise the No. 1 ranked team took home the state title crown.

The Hoehne Farmers were able to roll past John Mall, 64 to 40, to claim the Season C title, finishing the season 7-0.

"I don’t even know how to explain the joy right now all the hard work has paid off with these 4 years," explained Hoehne senior quarterback Weston Hill.

"It feels great," added Hoehne sophomore wide reciever Dario Vezzani. "I’ve always heard about Hoehne being an elite team. That’s why I came here my 8th grade year to Hoehne because I knew I was going to be with a winning team. Great coaches, great players and have great team chemistry we always work our butts off."

This is Hoehne's 4th state title in football in school history, winning the last one in 2012.

