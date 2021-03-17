Here's what going to a Rockies game at Coors Field will look like this year

DENVER — Rockies fans got some welcome news in recent weeks, with the announcement that Coors Field will allow a limited number of fans this season.

But the ballpark experience, as expected, will be much different than before.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday released the full list of protocols for games at Coors Field this year. A capacity of 21,363 fans, or 42.6% of the stadium's normal capacity, will be allowed for the team's first seven games, April 1-8. The Rockies open the season at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Capacity limits after the first homestand are to-be-determined.

Outside of the smaller capacity, fans will notice a few other differences: The team's mascot, Dinger, won't take part in on-field activities, and — brace for this — you'll have to get out of your seat to buy a beer. There won't be any vendors walking the stands. Fans also won't be allowed to get pregame autographs from players, and players will be discouraged from tossing baseballs into the stands during the game.

Here are more details on this year's protocols:

Capacity, tickets and seating

• April 1-8: 21,363 fans allowed (42.6% capacity)

• Tickets will be sold mostly to season ticket-holders

• Limited number of tickets available for single-game purchases

• Tickets will be sold in groups of 2, 3 or 4 "seating pods" and specific to pods; i.e. fans won't be allowed to buy 2 tickets in a 4-ticket pod

• Each pod has no one sitting in front, behind or either side

• All fans over the age of 3 will be required to wear a mask, unless they are sitting in their seat

Concessions and stores

• Despite the reduced capacity, all concession areas will be open to maintain social distancing

• No concession vendors will be working in the stands

• All transactions will be cashless

• All stores and kiosks will be open

• Customers won't be allowed to try on merchandise and apparel in stores

Restrooms

• All restrooms will be open

• Capacity limits will be posted outside each restroom

• "Touch points" in each restroom will be disinfected throughout the game

Gameday operations

• Rockies mascot Dinger won't appear in any in-game activities

• No postgame entertainment or fireworks

• Fans won't be allowed on the field at any time

• No autograph signings or taking pictures with players before or after the game

• Players will be discouraged from throwing baseballs into the crowd

• No in-game contests that require close contact will be held

• Ballpark playgrounds will be closed