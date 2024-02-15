Here’s how you can stream all the Colorado Rockies games in 2024

The Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Major League Baseball, have launched an online streaming service that will show all of the team’s games in 2024.

The club announced Rockies.tv on Wednesday.

Through the 2023 season, Rockies games were broadcast by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and thus blacked out on MLB’s streaming service for fans in Colorado. That blackout will be lifted for Rockies.tv broadcasts.

According to The Denver Post, the Rockies’ broadcast team is expected to return, save for Jenny Cavnar, who left the Rockies for the Oakland Athletics to become the first female primary play-by-play voice in MLB.

Fans can purchase Rockies.tv for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the whole season. They can also buy MLB.TV for $39.99 per month or $199.99 for the season.

AT&T SportsNet, which had aired Rockies games since 1997, folded in October of 2023. A new cable option for Rockies games has not yet been announced, though a team spokesperson told The Denver Post an announcement would come in the future.

Last season, MLB produced games for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks when those teams found themselves in similar broadcast-rights predicaments.