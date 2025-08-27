Here is Broncos' 53-man unit after roster trimmed down

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Broncos 53-man roster to open the 2025 season was finalized Tuesday. Among those that made the cut was running back Tyler Badie.
According to our news partners at The Gazette, this is the roster:
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Running back
JK Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
Tight end
Evan Engram
Adam Trautman
Nate Adkins
Lucas Krull
Wide receiver
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Mims
Troy Franklin
Pat Bryant
Trent Sherfield
Offensive line
Mike McGlinchey
Quinn Meinerz
Luke Wattenberg
Ben Powers
Garett Bolles
Matt Peart
Alex Palczewski
Alex Forsyth
Frank Crum
Specialists
Wil Lutz
Jeremy Crawshaw
Mitchell Fraboni
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Zach Allen
DJ Jones
John Franklin-Myers
Malcom Roach
Sai'vion Jones
Jordan Jackson
Eyioma Uwazurike
Inside linebacker
Dre Greenlaw
Alex Singleton
Justin Strnad
Karene Reid
Outside linebacker
Nik Bonitto
Jonathon Cooper
Dondrea Tillman
Jonah Elliss
Que Robinson
Cornerback
Pat Surtain II
Riley Moss
Jahdae Barron
Ja'Quan McMillian
Kris Abrams-Draine
Safety
Brandon Jones
Talanoa Hufanga
PJ Locke
Devon Key
JL Skinner
Injured reserve (out for season)
Michael Burton
Injured reserve (must miss at least the first four games)
Drew Sanders
The Gazette's Chris Tomasson contributed to this web story.
