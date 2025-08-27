Here is Broncos' 53-man unit after roster trimmed down

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Broncos 53-man roster to open the 2025 season was finalized Tuesday. Among those that made the cut was running back Tyler Badie.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, this is the roster:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bo Nix

Jarrett Stidham

Running back

JK Dobbins

RJ Harvey

Jaleel McLaughlin

Tyler Badie

Tight end

Evan Engram

Adam Trautman

Nate Adkins

Lucas Krull

Wide receiver

Courtland Sutton

Marvin Mims

Troy Franklin

Pat Bryant

Trent Sherfield

Offensive line

Mike McGlinchey

Quinn Meinerz

Luke Wattenberg

Ben Powers

Garett Bolles

Matt Peart

Alex Palczewski

Alex Forsyth

Frank Crum

Specialists

Wil Lutz

Jeremy Crawshaw

Mitchell Fraboni

DEFENSE

Defensive line

Zach Allen

DJ Jones

John Franklin-Myers

Malcom Roach

Sai'vion Jones

Jordan Jackson

Eyioma Uwazurike

Inside linebacker

Dre Greenlaw

Alex Singleton

Justin Strnad

Karene Reid

Outside linebacker

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Dondrea Tillman

Jonah Elliss

Que Robinson

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II

Riley Moss

Jahdae Barron

Ja'Quan McMillian

Kris Abrams-Draine

Safety

Brandon Jones

Talanoa Hufanga

PJ Locke

Devon Key

JL Skinner

Injured reserve (out for season)

Michael Burton

Injured reserve (must miss at least the first four games)

Drew Sanders

The Gazette's Chris Tomasson contributed to this web story.

___

Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA A funeral home operated by the Pueblo County coroner is suspended, according to documents from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA). "Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years," part of the DORA report reads. "Mr. Cotter admitted to inspectors that he may have issued next-of-kin fake cremains." Pueblo County Coroner's Mortuary Suspended - Bodies Found Behind "Hidden" Door Says DOLA

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.