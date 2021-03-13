Hankin & Rankin repeat in Day 2 of the CHSAA state wrestling tournament

PUEBLO — It was a tale of two different paths.

On Day 2 of the CHSAA state wrestling tournament, it was the smaller schools taking the spotlight in the 2A & 3A classifications.

But for two 3A wrestlers, it was just another day at the office.

Woodland Park's Brady Hankin won his third straight 3A state championship in the 138-pound weight class.

"It feels the same as the other two right now," explained the junior. "Four will be a big thing if I'm able to pull it off. One more year. I'm pumped up. It felt good."

Another three-time champion was Lamar's Zane Rankin. The former QB, who lead Lamar to the state championship in December, won a close match against Pagosa Springs' Dylan Tressler, 3 to 2.

The senior officially got the send-off he deserved.

"As soon as I got that first one my sophomore year, I've been dreaming about this," said Rankin. "It's something I've wanted to accomplish and Lamer has never had one before. So it's awesome to say I've been the only one and I'm the first one."

James Irwan's Jimmy Hustoles claimed the heavyweight title in the 285 weight class, defeating Eaton's Tanner True

"Oh, it feels amazing," exclaimed the first time champion. "A couple of months back, we were unsure if we were going to get a state championship. To have my dad mom, cousin and both of my brothers (here), it's great."

From the heaviest to the lightest, Buena Vista's Caleb Camp was victorious at the 106 weight class, defeating Riley Valdez by pin.

"Last year, I wasn't able to prove who I was because my state title was taken away from me because of COVID-19," said Camp. "But I know I could prove myself this year and that's what I did."

John Mall's Dale VanMatre also won his first state championship at the 126 weight-class in a 3-2 decision,

"It was a perfect season for me, I went undefeated," said VanMatre. "Last year only had one loss in the semi-finals at State. And I feel like that was really necessary for me because, without it, I wouldn't have the extra drive and desire."

Rye's Remington Peterson also won the 182 title over Trent Elliott by pin.