Half-priced Broncos tickets to go on sale Thursday morning

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Alright, Broncos Country, it's time to start planning out the 2025-2026 season, and if you plan on making it to Mile High Stadium, get ready for Thursday, as you will have a chance to get half-priced tickets!

There is a limited number of tickets for sale, which will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The ticket sales are in line with the Broncos Organization's agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District that was set up during the construction of Mile High.

The following rules apply to ticket sales:



There will be a limit of four tickets per household, and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. This will be verified by Ticketmaster by name and credit card usage. Orders exceeding the purchase limit will be cancelled.

All sales are final, and there are no exchanges, cancellations, or refunds.

Tickets will be delivered to the buyer’s mobile device on the day of the game, and the buyer will be able to enter any non-premium gate.

Half-priced tickets cannot be resold or transferred.

Single-game half-priced tickets for the 2025 regular season will start at $25.00.

