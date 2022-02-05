Griffins hot start dooms Air Force hockey

BUFFALO, NY — Air Force’s third-period rally came up short as Canisius defeated the Falcons, 4-2, in game one of a two game series in Buffalo, NY.

“Give Canisius credit. They are an opportunistic team and they also played hard with a lot of effort tonight,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “I liked our first period, but when you have that many shots, you have to get something on the scoreboard. But we didn’t. Then they pushed back in the second and took the momentum. We played with sense of urgency late and scored those two goals, but it was too little too late.”

The Falcons outshot Canisius, 31-25, in the game. Air Force was 1-for-6 on the power play while the Griffs were 1-for-3. Jacob Barczewski made 29 saves for the Griffs. Alex Schilling made 18 in 50 minutes and Blessing made three in six minutes.

The two teams would face off again on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:05 pm ET were Air Force looks to avoid the sweep