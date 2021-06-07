Watch
Sports

Actions

Griffin Jax, from the Air Force Academy to the Majors

St Paul for 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
This is a 2020 photo of Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins baseball team. This image reflects the Twins 2020 active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, when this image was taken. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Twins 2020 Baseball
Posted at 10:44 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 00:46:25-04

Griffin Jax signed with the Minnesota Twins Saturday, officially added to the 40-man roster.

The Twins drafted Jax in the third round in the 2016 MLB draft following his junior year with the Falcons. Recently, he's made five starts for the St. Paul Saints, recording a 3.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 innings.

When he makes his debut, he will become the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to be drafted and play in the Majors. Jax suited up for the first time in Minnesota's game against the Kansas City Royals wearing number 83.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community