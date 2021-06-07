Griffin Jax, from the Air Force Academy to the Majors

Griffin Jax signed with the Minnesota Twins Saturday, officially added to the 40-man roster.

The Twins drafted Jax in the third round in the 2016 MLB draft following his junior year with the Falcons. Recently, he's made five starts for the St. Paul Saints, recording a 3.33 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 innings.

When he makes his debut, he will become the first graduate of the Air Force Academy to be drafted and play in the Majors. Jax suited up for the first time in Minnesota's game against the Kansas City Royals wearing number 83.

