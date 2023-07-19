Got a Broncos training camp ticket but can’t make it? Be a team player and return those tickets, org. says

DENVER – Training camp is just days away, Broncos Country, but what can you do if you got a ticket and can’t make it after all?

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced how you can get a refund in case you can’t make it to training camp, which starts July 28 and goes through Aug. 17.

In an effort to accommodate as many fans as possible, a spokesperson for the organization said, fans who can’t make it to any of the training camp days are encouraged to return tickets “through a hassle-free process” via their Ticketmaster account up to 30 mins. before the start of each practice.

Here’s how to go about it:



Log into Ticketmaster account.

Select “My Events” and the date to return tickets.

In the “Event Details” page, fans will see a button labeled “Request a Refund.”

Once “Request a Refund” is selected, fans will be prompted to confirm the “refund” before hitting “submit.”

Fans will receive an order cancellation, confirming the tickets have been returned.

Once you’ve done that, returned tickets will be available for other Broncos Country fans who want to see the players in action.

On practice days, parking lots open at 8 a.m. and gates open at 9 a.m. The team warns that parking – which will be located adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse – will be limited.

The Broncos ended their partnership with UC Health earlier this year and announced a new deal with Centura Health that includes the naming rights to the team's practice facility.

The team plays preseason games on Aug. 11, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26.