Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

Knights will face Montreal Canadiens in the semifinals
John Locher/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) breaks a stick on Colorado Avalanche center Tyson Jost (17) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 00:46:42-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Nick Holden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier, and Max Pacioretty also scored for Vegas, which won four straight and will face Montreal. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots and moved into sole possession of fourth place all-time with 89 playoff wins. Devin Toews, Mikko Rantanen, and Andre Burakovsky scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 17 saves.

