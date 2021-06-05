Golden Knights make late comeback against Avalanche to win Game 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault and Max Pacioretty scored 45 seconds apart in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. After the Avalanche held serve at home and won the first two games, the Golden Knights cut Colorado’s series lead in half, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday in Las Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 18 shots, including two point-blank saves inside the final two minutes to preserve the win.