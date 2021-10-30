Gavin's game-winning hat trick in OT gives Air Force 5-4 win over Colorado College

USAFA — Will Gavin sealed his hat trick with the overtime game-winner as Air Force defeated Colorado College, 5-4, in a non-conference hockey game Friday, Oct, 29, at a sold out Cadet Ice Arena.

With tonight’s victory, the Falcons can regain the Pikes Peak Trophy, currently held by CC, with a win or a tie on Saturday night at Colorado College. Air Force snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers and has now won six of the last 10 games against Colorado College (not including the exhibition game earlier this season).

Air Force (2-3-0 overall) held a 4-3 lead late into the third period. Colorado College pulled the goalie with 92 seconds left and Tyler Coffey tied the game with 42 seconds remaining. In overtime, Gavin collected an errant Tiger pass, skated around a defenseman and snapped a writer past Dominic Basse 55 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime period. It was Gavin’s first career game winner and first career hat trick.

Air Force opened the scoring as junior Ty Pochipinski put the Falcons on the board at 2:41 of the first period. Bennett Norlin made a centering pass from the behind the net and Pochipinski put back his own rebound. Freshman Lucas Coon also assisted on the play. The Tigers scored the next two goals. Logan Will tied the game at 4:52 off of a centering pass from Danny Weight. Nicklas Andrews put the Tigers ahead with a rebound of his own shot at 12:20. Gavin’s first of the game tied the score at 2-2 with 3:08 left in the first. Luke Rowe forced a turnover at his own blue line, starting the play. Parker Brown gave the puck to Clayton Cosentino on the right side. Gavin’s first shot from the high slot was knocked down but the sophomore collected the puck and scored his first of the season.

Colorado College (1-4-2) took a 3-2 lead when Matthew Gleason scored on a flurry in front at 11:17. Late in the period, the Falcons regained the lead with two goals in a span of 46 seconds. Sam Brennan kept the puck in the zone and Cosentino’s shot was saved. Gavin put back the rebound with 2:28 left in the second. With 1:42 left in the second, Pochipinski picked the pocket of a CC player and scored his second of the game for a 4-3 lead.

“What a great hockey game,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “I thought we came out strong and give them credit, they battled back. These were two evenly-matched teams. In overtime, I felt like whoever got the first good chance was going to score. I never thought there would be nine goals scored in this game. What an entertaining game in front of a great crowd and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

Air Force outshot Colorado College, 35-24, in the game. Each team was 0-for-3 on the power play. Basse made 30 saves for the Tigers while Alex Schilling made 20 for the Falcons.

The same two teams conclude the two-game series at Robson Arena, Saturday, Oct. 30, at 6:05 pm.