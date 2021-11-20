Gavin’s game-winner gives Air Force the win over Sacred Heart

USAFA — Will Gavin’s power-play goal late in the third period was the game-winner as Air Force defeated Sacred Heart, 3-2 on Friday night in Game 1 of a 4 game series.

“This game came down to special teams and we won that battle,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “Our guys fight so hard and Alex Schilling was good for us. Sacred Heart is an old and deep team and they have some dangerous offensive players. Our guys are a very difficult group to play against. The physicality of our young team can tip the scales at times. We can play better and we will have to tomorrow. We need to take care of the puck better, but we play with a lot of spirit and spunk and the bounces went our way tonight.”

Sacred Heart outshot Air Force, 25-23, in the game. Air Force was 2-for-4 on the power play and had a delayed penalty goal as well. The Falcons killed all six of the Pioneer power plays. Schilling made 23 saves for the Falcons. Justin Robbins had 20 for the Pioneers.

The Falcons and Pioneers continue the series on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 5:05 pm at the Cadet Ice Arena.