Gabriel Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal in 1,347 days, couldn't wait to share news with son

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — For Gabriel Landeskog, it wasn't so much relief over ending a regular-season goal-scoring drought that had stretched to 1,347 days.

It was more about the excitement for the Colorado Avalanche captain of getting to tell his biggest fan. Only, he had to wait to deliver the news since his young son, Luke, was sleeping after dad knocked one in.

Landeskog's second-period goal in a 4-1 win over Anaheim on Tuesday night was his first score in the regular season since March 5, 2022. He missed the last three regular seasons due to a knee injury before making his return in the playoffs in April. He scored a goal in the Dallas series.

"My son will be happy (Wednesday) when he wakes up," Landeskog, who turns 33 on Nov. 23, said after the game. "He keeps asking me (about scoring) and I'm like, 'No, not yet.'"

There have been plenty of close calls, though. He's had two goals overturned this season after challenges by opposing teams. It's become such a thing he almost was anticipating a Ducks challenge.

"I thought my stick maybe caught the goalie's stick, goaltender interference or something," the left wing cracked. "I got back to the bench and obviously nothing to argue there. Felt good."

So did the cheers from the capacity crowd after he lined in a rebound off a shot from Valeri Nichushkin. That goal, those cheers, were of course worth the long, arduous journey to get back.

Before his return seven months ago in the playoffs, Landeskog's last NHL appearance was June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. He's dealt with a chronically injured right knee, which led to cartilage transplant surgery on May 10, 2023.

Now, the Avalanche have their captain back in full capacity. He's led the Avalanche to an NHL-best 11-1-5 (27 points) start.

"He's just the voice of reason," goaltender Scott Wedgewood said of Landeskog, who's in his 14th season as captain. "He's just a calm, collected human being. ... We all know the story and what he's gone through. It radiates off him."

Landeskog is steadily working his way back into the form that made him an All-Star in 2018-19. He's playing on the third line and averaging 13 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time per game. (He's averaged 19:18 over his career since being selected No. 2 overall in 2011.)

As for how he's feeling, he said it's, "not perfect. I don't think anybody's perfect during the season. You've got bumps and bruises along the way. Going into training camp is probably as good as you're going to feel all year."

He added that, "bad days aren't bad at all anymore. There are things I have to do on a day-to-day basis to make sure I feel good and feel good enough to play. You're never going to be 100%. I don't think many guys are. No different with me.

"But I would say the difference between the good and the bad days are smaller now than they have been in years past, for sure."

The goal-scoring slump weighed on him a little bit, he acknowledged. But he found other ways to contribute, including a fight with Tampa Bay's Charle-Edouard D'Astous in a 3-2 win over the Lightning last week. Landeskog has four assists this season.

"I try not to focus on the outcome, just kind of surrender that and focus on what I can do," said Landeskog, who plans to play for Sweden at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February. "Having said that, you like to go home and know that you at least got one on the scoresheet."

Notes: Nichushkin suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday that will cause him to miss some time, coach Jared Bednar said before an optional practice Wednesday. "I just don't know how much." ... Mackenzie Blackwood is slated to start in goal Thursday against Buffalo.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

___

____

