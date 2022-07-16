Funny Car driver John Force previews 42nd NHRA Mile-High Nationals

The NHRA is headed back to Bandimere Speedway this weekend for the 42nd NHRA Mile-High Nationals. Legendary Funny Car driver John Force joined us on KOAA News 5 Sports to preview the 330-mph action set to take place on Thunder Mountain.

The 16-time champ is the most successful driver at Bandimere Speedway, putting together 8 wins on Thunder Mountain, which is the most in NHRA history.

Force currently has one victory in 2022, sitting in 4th place in points. He says he's excited to chase his 17th World Championship.