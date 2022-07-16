Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Funny Car driver John Force previews 42nd NHRA Mile-High Nationals

Force seeking his 17th World Championship this weekend
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 00:45:26-04

The NHRA is headed back to Bandimere Speedway this weekend for the 42nd NHRA Mile-High Nationals. Legendary Funny Car driver John Force joined us on KOAA News 5 Sports to preview the 330-mph action set to take place on Thunder Mountain.

The 16-time champ is the most successful driver at Bandimere Speedway, putting together 8 wins on Thunder Mountain, which is the most in NHRA history.

Force currently has one victory in 2022, sitting in 4th place in points. He says he's excited to chase his 17th World Championship.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation