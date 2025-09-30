DENVER — When both head coaches start their press conferences with nearly the same line, it’s a clear sign of a tough weekend for college football in Colorado.

“We gotta do better. As a staff, as a team and I gotta do better,” University of Colorado Boulder football head coach Deion Sanders said, following the Buffaloes’ 24–21 home loss to Brigham Young University.

“We obviously didn’t play well enough. And we didn’t coach well enough — starting with me,” Colorado State University football head coach Jay Norvell after a 20–3 defeat against Washington State University.

Despite a promising start in Boulder, and a new face under center in Fort Collins, both CU and CSU walked away with more questions than answers and another loss on their records.

Colorado opened hot against BYU, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives. But the offense disappeared after that, going scoreless for the final 40 minutes, including just 19 total yards in the fourth quarter.

“We had tremendous opportunities. We just didn’t make it happen,” Sanders said. “We gotta get consistency from every position.:"

Frustration mounts as CU, CSU suffer another weekend of losses

Penalties, missed passes, and questionable clock management contributed to the Buffs' collapse. Now at 2–3, CU has dropped three of its last four.

The Buffs now turn their attention to a tough road test against Texas Christian University next weekend.

Up north, the Rams didn’t just struggle, they staggered. Colorado State managed only a field goal against a Washington State defense that had surrendered 118 points in its previous two games.

Quarterback Jackson Brousseau made his first career start and showed flashes, but the offense failed to support him.

“I thought Jackson did a pretty good job,” Norvell said. "We just weren’t able to get over the hump.”

CSU fell to 1–4 with its third straight loss, and pressure is mounting on Norvell to turn things around.

“No, I’m not worried {about my future},” he said. “I’m coaching. And I’m trying to do the best I can with these kids.”

The Rams will look to reset next weekend when they open Mountain West play at San Diego State.