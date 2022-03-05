Friday night's high school hoops highlights

A HANDFUL OF SOUTHERN COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS TEAMS WERE IN ACTION ON FRIDAY NIGHT, trying to advance in the playoffs. — A handful of Southern Colorado high school hoops teams were in action on Friday night, trying to advance in the playoffs.

5A - Girls'

Behind a big 4th quarter, Highlands Ranch defeated Doherty, 54 to 39 on Friday night to end the Spartans season

3A - Girls'

Lamar defeated Denver West, 67 to 41 in the first round of the 3A girls' playoffs. The Savages will face Eaton on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Manitou Springs fell to Lutheran, 64 to 28, to end their season

St. Mary's defeated Skyview Academy, 77 to 68 in overtime in the first round of the 3A girls' playoffs. The Pirates will face Lutheran on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Colorado Academy upset Ellicott on Friday night, 45 to 43, to end their season.

Colorado Springs Christian defeated Moffat County, 61 to 44 and will face Pagosa Springs on Saturday in the Sweet 16.

Vanguard defeated Strasburg, 50 to 44, to advance to the Sweet 16 were they will face Centauri.

3A boys'

St. Mary's defeated Delta, 81 to 59 on Friday night, and will take on University in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

CSCS fell to Eaton 71 to 56 to end their season

Manitou Springs defeated Middle Park, 54 to 51, on a buzzer-beating three. The Mustangs will take on Resurrection Christian in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

