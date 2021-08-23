Vote now for our Friday Football Fever Game of the Night Week 1

It's time to vote for our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. We're taking votes for which game the Friday Football Fever crew will lead off the show!

Show your home team spirit and let us know where you would like to see us! Voting begins each week on Sunday and wraps up on Wednesday evening.

Catch the Friday Football Fever every week on News5 at 10 p.m. as Jake Gadon and Brianna Aldridge bring you all the high school football across from across Southern Colorado.

Your options are: Pine Creek vs Pueblo West, Sand Creek vs Cheyenne Mountain, or Discovery Canyon vs Lewis Palmer.