VOTE: Friday Football Fever Week 6 - Play of the Week

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

This week though, only two top plays made the cut.

The first play comes from Falcon & Liberty. Lancer QB Alex Brown is feeling the pressure and throw one up. The pass is then picked off my Daymon McDonald and he takes it back for the pick-6 as Falcon would shutout out Liberty, 41-0

And our second play of the night comes from Palmer Ridge & Montorse. The Bears defense causing the Indian offense to fumble at the 1-yard line, not allowing them to score. Montrose would end up beating Palmer Ridge, 28 to 21.

