VOTE: Friday Football Fever Play of the Week - Week 7

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first play of the night comes from Mesa Ridge & Pueblo West. The Grizzlies looking to kick a field goal, but the kick is blocked and Lamaine Arrington Jr. eventually gets the blocked ball and takes it 90-yards to the house for the score. The Cyclones would go onto win 35 to 14.

Our second play of the night comes from Cheyenne Mountain & Liberty. The Red-Tailed Hawks pulling out a trick play against the Lancers. Quarterback Bruce Archambault with the pitch to Spencer Cedrun. But instead of running, Cedrun tosses a halfback pass to a wide open Jimmy Hanson for the score. Cheyenne Mountain would shut out Liberty, 49-0.

Our final play of the night comes from Coronado and Rampart. On the opening kickoff Rand Butler was back to receive. Butler would make one man miss, then reverse field, pull a stutter step move on a Cougar defender and then take it the rest of the way for the touchdown. Rampart would go onto win 30 to 23.

