VOTE: Friday Football Fever - Play of the Week - Week 5

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Friday Football Fever Week 5: Plays of the Night

Our first play comes from our Game of the Week at the Neta & Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl between the Pueblo West Cyclones & Pueblo East Eagles. In the 2nd half, the Cyclone defense not making life easy for the Eagle offense. Tyler Cullen with the strip sack on East's Tatum Rivera, and it's Porter Sonntag with the scoop and the 44-yard score. P-dub would go onto win 31-0.

Our second play of the night come from Pueblo Centennial & Sierra. It was a total team effort from the Bulldog offense as they dragged running back Blake Roberts a good 10-yards for the Centennial touchdown. The Bulldogs would shutout the Stallions, 47-0.

And our third and final play of the night come from a pair of undefeated teams in Pine Creek & Chatfield. Jojo Roy going all out, as he dives for the pylon for the score. We call that an all out effort as he lays his body on the line. The Eagles would remain undefeated with the 28 to 22 win.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter