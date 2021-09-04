VOTE: Friday Football Fever Play of the Week - Week 2

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 Play of the Night

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first candidate comes from Air Academy and Widefield on the U.S. Air Force base. With less than 30 seconds left in the half, the Kadets running a razzle dazzle play. Running back Sam Beers gets the hand off and decides to throw the ball deep. His pass would intercepted by a diving James Deshawn from the Gladiators. Deshawn's catch would not be enough as Air Acadmey would go onto win 20 to 14.

Our second candidate comes from a Thursday night showdown in the Battle of the Bears. Palmer Ridge's Derek Hester looking downfield and his pass is intercepted by Mesa Ridge's Cash Cheeks at the one yard line. Cash would take the INT to the bank for a pick-6. The Bears would end up beating the Grizzlies late for the win, 30 to 27.

Our final candidate comes from our Game of the Week between Discovery Canyon and Pueblo South. DCC's Devin Allesio going to the air and finds senior Justin Pruitt for the over-the-shoulder touchdown catch. The Thunder would go onto win over the Colts, 21 to 13.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter