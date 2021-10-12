Pueblo West's blocked field goal for a touchdown wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 7)

COLORADO SPRINGS — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 7. However, one play blocked out the rest

This week's honor goes to the Pueblo West special teams.

In the Cyclones game Friday night at C.A. Foster Stadium against Mesa Ridge, the Grizzlies were attempted a 20-yard field goal.

P-dub's Tyler Cullin has other plans.

Cullin blocked the Mesa Ridge field goal attempt and the ball eventually ended up in Lamaine Arrington Jr.'s hands. Arrginton Jr. would then take the ball 90-yards for the score as the Cyclones would go onto win 35 to 14.