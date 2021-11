The first round was not kind to the 3A teams of Southern Colorado.

Pueblo South, Pueblo County & Discovery Canyon all saw their seasons come to an end on Friday night.

The Colts fell in a rematch with Holy Family, 34 to 18.

The Hornets lost to Frederick, 42 to 7.

And the Thunder could not keep up with No. 2 Lutheran, falling 49 to 7.

Congrats to the Colts, Hornets & Thunder on the great season.