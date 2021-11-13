Pine Creek, Fountain-Fort Carson advances in 4A playoffs

A pair of Southern Colorado teams advanced Friday night to the next round of the 4A playoffs.

In Colorado Springs, the Pine Creek Eagles flew by Bear Creek, 41 to 7.

The Eagles will now prepare for the No. 6 ranked Loveland Red Wolves with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Down in Fountain, the Trojans of Fountain-Fort Carson also took care of against the Golden Demons.

The Demons, who beat Cheyenne Mountain last week, lost the FFC 41 to 0. The Trojans now have the tall task of taking on the No. 1 seed Montrose from the Western Slope in the quarterfinal round.