Watch
SportsFriday Football Fever

Actions

Pine Creek, Fountain-Fort Carson advances in 4A playoffs

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Pine Creek's Zion Hill celebrates as he scores the Eagles first touchdown in their playoff game against Bear Creek
Pine Creek, Fountain-Fort Carson advances in 4A playoffs
Posted at 12:25 AM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 02:25:44-05

A pair of Southern Colorado teams advanced Friday night to the next round of the 4A playoffs.

In Colorado Springs, the Pine Creek Eagles flew by Bear Creek, 41 to 7.

The Eagles will now prepare for the No. 6 ranked Loveland Red Wolves with the winner advancing to the semifinals.

Down in Fountain, the Trojans of Fountain-Fort Carson also took care of against the Golden Demons.

The Demons, who beat Cheyenne Mountain last week, lost the FFC 41 to 0. The Trojans now have the tall task of taking on the No. 1 seed Montrose from the Western Slope in the quarterfinal round.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards