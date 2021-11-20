Pine Creek edges Loveland on goal-line stand; Fountain-Fort Carson falls to No. 1 Montrose

Three Southern Colorado high school football teams remain in the CHSAA playoffs with Pine Creek & Fountain-Fort Carson in action on Friday night.

Starting closer to home, Pine Creek would mount a 10-point comeback in the second half, capped off by a 4-play goal-line stand, to edge the defending 4A state champs, Loveland, 10 to 7.

With the win, the Eagle advance and face Chatfield in the 4A semifinals.

As for the Trojans, they would make the 5-hour drive to the Western Slope to take face No. 1 Montrose.

The Indians proved why they are the top ranked team in 4A, blowing past Fountain-Fort Carson, 49 to 14.

The Trojans end the season with a 10-2 record.