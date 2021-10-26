Watch
Mustangs' Christian wins back-to-back Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 9)

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Manitou Springs' Tate Christian bulldozes a defender to score a touchdown in the Mustangs loss to Woodland Park
Posted at 10:36 PM, Oct 25, 2021
WOODLAND PARK — For the first time this season, a local Southern Colorado high school football players has won the Friday Football Fever play of the week for back-to-back weeks.

With over 100 votes, this week's honor, once again, goes to Manitou Springs' Tate Christian.

In Manitou Springs' game at Woodland Park last Friday, the senior wide out would take the screen pass, push off one defender, and then bulldoze a second for the Mustang touchdown.

The touchdown would not be enough though, as Woodland Park would go onto win 46 to 20.

