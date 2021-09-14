Play of the Night - Week 3: Jordan Atencio's stiff-arm strength touchdown

COLORADO SPRINGS — The big plays continued in week 3 of Friday Football Fever, adding three top play choices for Play of the Night.

With over 2,000 votes the viewers chose Jordan Atencio's stiff-arm 29-yard touchdown run to help carry his team to a 44-20 win over Kennedy. A big night for the Wildcats marking their first win of the season.

"Our team needed something like that. We needed a win to get our motivation going. I felt the hype there and the crowd, everybody getting our team going. Having our student section for us everything went as planned," said Atencio.

Pueblo Central unsuccessful in their first drive of the game made up for it by giving the ball to their junior running back who found the hole in the open field and never looked back.

"So, the first drive I didn't touch the ball at all we had our other running back slash quarterback, run the ball for those 3 plays, and then we ended up punting the ball. I kind of figured this next drive it would come down to me and I saw an open hole, and some guy diving at my leg, I kind of stepped over it and saw the wide-open field and went in."