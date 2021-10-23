Friday Football Fever - Week 9 - Play of the Week

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first play of the night comes from a Thursday night showdown between Pueblo West & Fountain-Fort Carson. P-dub was needing to get on the board late in the 2nd quarter and that's when quarterback Cole Brinkley threw one up into the endzone. The ball would go off two Trojan defenders' hands and get tipped to Gage Martinez for the touchdown. The score would not be enough in the end as Fountain-Fort Carson would go onto win 30 to 10.

Our second play of the night comes from the Cannon game between Pueblo South & Pueblo East at Dutch Clark Stadium. Midway through the 4th quarter, Pueblo East needing a score to tie the game and they pull out a trick play in a fake punt. Oscar Michel-Flores would take the fake punt back for a 55-yard touchdown, but the extra point would be missed, meaning the Cannon would boom black for the third year in a row. Final: 20-19 Colts.

Our third and final play comes from Mantiou Springs & Woodland Park. The Mustangs' Tate Christian already won play of the week last week and he may win it two weeks in a row with this play this week. The senior wide out would take the screen pass, push off one defender, and then bulldoze a second for the Mustang touchdown. The score would not be enough though, as Woodland Park would go onto win 46 to 20.

