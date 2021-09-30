Friday Football Fever Week 6 preview

Friday Football Fever kicks off Week 6 at C.A. Foster stadium for our game of the week between Fountain-Fort Carson & Mesa Ridge.
The Grizzlies are coming off a win over Canon City last week to move their record to 3-2, while the Trojans are riding a two-game winning streak entering Friday's contest.
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule
Thursday
Ponderosa vs. Air Academy
Friday
Montrose vs. Palmer Ridge
Coronado vs. Pueblo West
Lamar vs. Woodland Park
La Junta vs. The Classical Academy
Montezuma-Cortez vs. Manitou Springs
Florence vs. Rye
Pueblo Central vs. Sand Creek
Thornton vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Liberty vs. Falcon
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Mesa Ridge
Heritage vs. Vista Ridge
Saturday
Palmer vs. Widefield
Trinidad vs. CSCS
