Friday Football Fever Week 6 preview

Friday Football Fever kicks off Week 6 at C.A. Foster stadium for our game of the week between Fountain-Fort Carson & Mesa Ridge.

The Grizzlies are coming off a win over Canon City last week to move their record to 3-2, while the Trojans are riding a two-game winning streak entering Friday's contest.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 6 Schedule

Thursday

Ponderosa vs. Air Academy

Friday

Montrose vs. Palmer Ridge

Coronado vs. Pueblo West

Lamar vs. Woodland Park

La Junta vs. The Classical Academy

Montezuma-Cortez vs. Manitou Springs

Florence vs. Rye

Pueblo Central vs. Sand Creek

Thornton vs. Cheyenne Mountain

Liberty vs. Falcon

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Mesa Ridge

Heritage vs. Vista Ridge

Saturday

Palmer vs. Widefield

Trinidad vs. CSCS

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

