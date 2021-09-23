Friday Football Fever Week 5 preview

Friday Football Fever Week 5 kicks off at down in the Steel City with a rivalry game between Pueblo East & Pueblo West at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.

News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.

The Eagles enter the game with a win last week over a then Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawk team, while the Cyclones fell to No. 1 Palmer Ridge at home.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 5 Schedule

Thursday

Frederick vs. Palmer

Thomas Jefferson vs. Pueblo South

Friday

Chatfield vs. Pine Creek

Liberty vs. Coronado

Golden vs. Widefield

Harrison vs. Pueblo County

Pueblo West vs. Pueblo East

Highlands Ranch vs. Fountain-Fort Carson

Air Academy vs. Cheyenne Mountain

Pueblo Centennial vs. Sierra

Battle Mountain vs. Pueblo Centra

Saturday

Rhalston Valley vs. Dohertytyn

Burlington vs. Rye

The Classical Academy vs. Mitchell

Vista Ridge vs. Rampart

Peyton vs. CSCS

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter