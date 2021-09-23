Watch
Friday Football Fever Week 5 preview

KOAA
5 Sports Friday Football Fever brings you all the action from the high school gridiron across southern Colorado.
Friday Football Fever
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 23:32:48-04

Friday Football Fever Week 5 kicks off at down in the Steel City with a rivalry game between Pueblo East & Pueblo West at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.

News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.

The Eagles enter the game with a win last week over a then Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawk team, while the Cyclones fell to No. 1 Palmer Ridge at home.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 5 Schedule

Thursday
Frederick vs. Palmer
Thomas Jefferson vs. Pueblo South

Friday
Chatfield vs. Pine Creek
Liberty vs. Coronado
Golden vs. Widefield
Harrison vs. Pueblo County
Pueblo West vs. Pueblo East
Highlands Ranch vs. Fountain-Fort Carson
Air Academy vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Pueblo Centennial vs. Sierra
Battle Mountain vs. Pueblo Centra

Saturday
Rhalston Valley vs. Dohertytyn
Burlington vs. Rye
The Classical Academy vs. Mitchell
Vista Ridge vs. Rampart
Peyton vs. CSCS

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

