Friday Football Fever Week 4 preview

We are one fourth of the way through the Colorado high school football season as we enter Week 4 of play.News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.
This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week will be in Fountain as the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans host rival Doherty for their homecoming game. The Trojans enter the game 2-1, after losing for the first time last Thursday to Chatfield on the road. As for the Spartans, they sit at 0-3.
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule
Thursday
Denver North vs. Mitchell
Discovery Canyon vs. Pine Creek
Friday
Vista Ridge vs. Falcon
Golden vs. Liberty
Air Academy vs. Coronado
Doherty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson
Palmer vs. Sand Creek
Pueblo South vs. Lewis-Palmer
Sierra vs. Canon City
Bear Creek vs. Pueblo Centennial
Elizabeth vs. The Classical Academy
Lamar vs. Pueblo County
Pueblo East vs. Cheyenne Mountain
Palmer Ridge vs. Pueblo West
Saturday
Widefield vs. Mesa Ridge
Holyoke vs. Florence
Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We'll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.
Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever.
