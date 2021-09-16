Friday Football Fever Week 4 preview

We are one fourth of the way through the Colorado high school football season as we enter Week 4 of play.News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.

This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week will be in Fountain as the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans host rival Doherty for their homecoming game. The Trojans enter the game 2-1, after losing for the first time last Thursday to Chatfield on the road. As for the Spartans, they sit at 0-3.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 4 Schedule

Thursday

Denver North vs. Mitchell

Discovery Canyon vs. Pine Creek

Friday

Vista Ridge vs. Falcon

Golden vs. Liberty

Air Academy vs. Coronado

Doherty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson

Palmer vs. Sand Creek

Pueblo South vs. Lewis-Palmer

Sierra vs. Canon City

Bear Creek vs. Pueblo Centennial

Elizabeth vs. The Classical Academy

Lamar vs. Pueblo County

Pueblo East vs. Cheyenne Mountain

Palmer Ridge vs. Pueblo West

Saturday

Widefield vs. Mesa Ridge

Holyoke vs. Florence

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter