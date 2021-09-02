Friday Football Fever Week 2 preview

It is officially Week 2 of the Colorado high school football season. News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.

This week's Friday Football Fever: Game of the Week is at D20 Stadium as the Discovery Canyon Thunder host the Pueblo South Colts. DCC picked up a Week 1 win over Lewis-Palmer, while the Colts fell later to Holy Family at Dutch Clark.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 2 Schedule

Thursday

Palmer Ridge vs. Mesa Ridge

Denver East vs. Pine Creek

ThunderRidge vs. Doherty

Friday

Holyoke vs. Rye

Liberty vs. Fountain-Fort Carson

Widefield vs. Air Academy

Pueblo County vs. Pueblo West

Lewis-Palmer vs. Coronado

Mitchell vs. Cheyenne Mountain

Canon City vs. Harrison

Vista PEAK Prep vs. Falcon

Saturday

University vs. Manitou Springs

Buena Vista vs. Banning Lewis Prep

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever.

