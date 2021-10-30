Friday Football Fever - Week `10 - Play of the Week

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first play of the night comes from Widefield & Cheyenne Mountain at C.A. Foster Stadium. The Gladiators' DJ Allen on the kick return, dodges multiple Hawk defenders and swerves in for the punt return touchdown. Widefield would win this in a last second 2-point conversion stand, 33 to 31.

Our second play of the night comes from Florence & Colorado Springs Christian. The Huskies Levi Paxton chucks one up to Gage Goodall. And the freshman, able to come down with the ball between two defenders for the 20-yard touchdown pass. Florence would fly by CSCS, 45 to 7.

