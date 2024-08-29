Friday Football Fever: Vote for Week One's Play of the Week

SOUTHERN COLORADO — High school teams across Southern Colorado are back under the Friday night lights as football season begins.

You can get the latest on your Southern Colorado teams by tuning into Friday Football Fever every Friday night at 10:00 p.m. on your favorite KOAA News 5 streaming platform.

Week one is in the books and we want you to decide the play of the week. Watch the videos below and vote for your favorite!

In a first-time matchup since 2013 the Rampart Rams faced the Falcon Falcons, getting off to an early defensive start Rampart Rams Justus Derickson gets the scoop and grab of the fumble to put the Rams on the board early.

At Dutch Clark Stadium the Pueblo East Eagles took on Fort Morgan Mustangs. QB Dolphka Lewis is in contention for play of the week as he makes the scramble dodging the defense and securing the touchdown.

Pueblo West hosted Loveland and in a season-opening kick-off, Pueblo West's Garrett O'brien got the season off to a hot start with an opening touchdown return drive securing a spot for a potential play of the week.

In Ellicott, Trinidad came to town. QB Dawson Pickett secured a touchdown after searching for an open receiver leading the Ellicott to the overtime win against Trinidad.

Finally but not least Pine Creek versus Valor Christian. The game got off to a quick defensive start as Pine Creek Niko Drupiewski began with an opening pick-six against Valor Christian.

Vote for your favorite to be the Friday Football Fever Week 1 Play of the Week below.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.