Friday Football Fever - Spring Edition: Week 1

Jake Gadon/KOAA
The Seirra Stallions talk during a timeout in their Week 1 game vs. Centaurus
Friday Football Fever - Spring Edition: Week 1
Posted at 10:56 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 00:56:58-04

It's back! Friday Football Fever - Spring Edition began on Friday night in Week 1 of CHSAA's season C of the high school football season

Buena Vista defeated Manitou Springs, 43 to 6
Thomas Jefferson defeated Falcon, 32 to 29
Sand Creek defeated Faith Christian, 12 to 7
Centaurus defeated Sierra, 33 to 12

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.
Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

