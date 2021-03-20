Friday Football Fever - Spring Edition: Week 1

It's back! Friday Football Fever - Spring Edition began on Friday night in Week 1 of CHSAA's season C of the high school football season

Friday Football Fever - Week # Schedule

Buena Vista defeated Manitou Springs, 43 to 6

Thomas Jefferson defeated Falcon, 32 to 29

Sand Creek defeated Faith Christian, 12 to 7

Centaurus defeated Sierra, 33 to 12

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

