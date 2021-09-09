Friday Football Fever preview Week 3

It is officially Week 3 of the Colorado high school football season. News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.

This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week will be at Don Breese Stadium for the Battle of Monument between Lewis-Palmer & Palmer Ridge. The Bears are undefeated this season, winning last week over Mesa Ridge, while the Rangers are 1-1, picking up their first win on the road last week over Coronado.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule

Thursday

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Chatfield

Mead vs. Discovery Canyon

Silver Creek vs. Mitchell

Kennedy vs. Pueblo Central

Pueblo Centennial vs. Sand Creek

Widefield vs. Canon City

Friday

Salida vs. Manitou Springs

Pueblo West vs. Adam City

Banning Lewis Prep vs. Del Norte

Pueblo County vs. Roosevelt

Doherty vs. Ponoma

Front Range Christian vs. Pikes Peak Christian

Falcon vs. Brighton

Alamosa vs. La Junta

Air Academy vs. Palmer

Harrison vs. The Classical Academy

Rocky Ford vs. Rye

Cheyenne Mountain vs. Sierra

Liberty vs. Rampart

Lewis-Palmer vs. Palmer Ridge

Mesa Ridge vs. Pueblo East

Saturday

Vista Ridge vs. Pine Creek

