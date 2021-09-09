Friday Football Fever preview Week 3

It is officially Week 3 of the Colorado high school football season. News5 Sports Jake Gadon, Briana Aldridge and our photographers will be out on the sidelines this evening following your teams.
This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week will be at Don Breese Stadium for the Battle of Monument between Lewis-Palmer & Palmer Ridge. The Bears are undefeated this season, winning last week over Mesa Ridge, while the Rangers are 1-1, picking up their first win on the road last week over Coronado.
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 3 Schedule
Thursday
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Chatfield
Mead vs. Discovery Canyon
Silver Creek vs. Mitchell
Kennedy vs. Pueblo Central
Pueblo Centennial vs. Sand Creek
Widefield vs. Canon City
Friday
Salida vs. Manitou Springs
Pueblo West vs. Adam City
Banning Lewis Prep vs. Del Norte
Pueblo County vs. Roosevelt
Doherty vs. Ponoma
Front Range Christian vs. Pikes Peak Christian
Falcon vs. Brighton
Alamosa vs. La Junta
Air Academy vs. Palmer
Harrison vs. The Classical Academy
Rocky Ford vs. Rye
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Sierra
Liberty vs. Rampart
Lewis-Palmer vs. Palmer Ridge
Mesa Ridge vs. Pueblo East
Saturday
Vista Ridge vs. Pine Creek
Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We'll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.
Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever.
