Friday Football Fever: Playoff Edition Week 1

Playoff action begins this weekend in the state of Colorado! Many area teams are in action this weekend to compete for a state championship.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Playoff Schedule

Friday:

Colorado Springs Christian Lions VS Buena Vista Demons 6:00 PM

Moffat County Bulldogs VS Classical Academy Titans 7:00 PM

Widefield Gladiators VS Skyline Falcons 7:00 PM

Rampart Rams VS Golden Demons 7:00 PM

Monarch Coyotes VS Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Eaglecrest Raptors VS Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 7:00 PM

Doherty Spartans VS Thunderridge Grizzlies 7:00 PM

Saturday:

Air Academy VS Erie Tigers 11:00 AM

Rye Thunderbolts VS Yuma High School 1:00 PM

Rifle Bears VS Florence Huskies 1:00 PM

Standley Lake Gators VS Pueblo West Cyclones 1:00 PM

Cotopaxi Pirates VS Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 PM

Hanover Hornets VS Fleming Wildcats 1:00 PM

Merino Rams VS Crowley County Chargers 1:00 PM

Woodland Park Panthers VS Basalt Longhorns 2:00 PM

Class 3A will be wrapping up their regular season this weekend. Area schools in action are below:

Friday Football Fever - Week 11 Schedule

Thursday:

Canon City Tigers 42, Mitchell Marauders 0

Sand Creek Scorpions 6, Discovery Canyon Thunder 20

Pueblo County Hornets 14, Pueblo East Eagles 24

Friday:

Pueblo South Colts VS Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 PM

Harrison Panthers VS Sierra Stallions 7:00 PM

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.