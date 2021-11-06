Friday Football Fever - Play of the Year

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the year, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Here are the candidates for player of the year:

Our first play comes from Week 1 of the season in the Steel City with La Junta & Pueblo County. The Hornets' Jeremiah DeLatorre, the defensive lineman, with the interception on Luke Garner. DeLatorre with the stiff arm before being taken down in La Junta territory. County would go onto win the game 24 to 7.

Our second play comes from Week 7 of the season between Mesa Ridge & Pueblo West. The Grizzlies looking to kick a field goal, but the kick is blocked and Lamaine Arrington Jr. eventually gets the blocked ball and takes it 90-yards to the house for the score. The Cyclones would go onto win 35 to 14.

And our third & final play comes from Week 8 of the season between Lamar and Manitou Springs. In the 2nd, 'Stangs up 1, and a quick pass to Tate Christian as the wide receiver would make 4 defenders miss on the play, with a spin cycle, for the long Manitou touchdown. Mustangs could go onto win 34 to 26.

