Friday Football Fever - Play of the Week - Week 8

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Our first play of the night comes from our game of the week between Harrison and Sierra. In the 2nd quarter, the Panthers already up a touchdown when they hand the ball off to Carlos Preciado. The running back would weave through the Stallions defense making multiple defenders miss for the 65 yard score. Harrison would dominate the Stallions, 41 to nothing.

Our second play of the night comes from Lamar and Manitou Springs. In the 2nd, 'Stangs up 1, and a quick pass to Tate Christian as the wide receiver would make 4 defenders miss on the play, with a spin cycle, for the long Manitou touchdown. Mustangs could go onto win 34 to 26.

And our final play of the week comes from Canon City & Pueblo County. The Tigers QB Max Hagans faking the handoff, hits the defender with the stiff arm and run it in for the touchdown. The Hornets would come back to win this one, 39 to 14.

