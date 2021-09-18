Friday Football Fever Play of the Week - Week 4

Here on Friday Football Fever we show you our picks of the three best plays of the night, then you vote! We'll announce the winner on Monday night in News5 at 6 p.m.

Friday Football Fever Week 4: Play of the Night

Our first play of the night come from our Game of the Week between Doherty & Fountain-Fort Carson. The Spartans QB Kaden Becker firing down field. His pass is tipped by a Trojan defender and then picked off by Myles McClarity for the pick-6.

Our second play comes from a Thursday night showdown between Pine Creek and Discovery Canyon. The Eagles' Jojo Roy showing why he is a dual-threat quarterback. Looks downfield and find nothing, so instead he uses his legs for a score as PC wins 45 to 7.

And our final play is back at Fountain, where the Trojans Dezmon Oliver is putting defenders on skates with his bob and weeve touchdown run. The Trojans would beat the Spartans to keep the shield, 42 t0 9.

